BERNcash (BERN) Achieves Market Cap of $18,442.00

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $18,442.00 and $0.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.02125218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00445824 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028597 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010320 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00023058 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008120 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

