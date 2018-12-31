BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) will announce $75.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.37 million. BG Staffing reported sales of $75.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year sales of $290.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.01 million to $290.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.89 million, with estimates ranging from $315.54 million to $320.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BGSF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,172. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

