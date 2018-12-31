BidaskClub Lowers NxStage Medical (NXTM) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of NxStage Medical stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. NxStage Medical has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.32 and a beta of 0.05.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.07 million. Equities analysts expect that NxStage Medical will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in NxStage Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NxStage Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in NxStage Medical by 2,689.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in NxStage Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NxStage Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

