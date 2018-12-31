Bilibili (BILI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BILI. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bilibili from $17.30 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $14.37 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $16,513,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $16,513,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $3,586,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

