Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:ORPN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bioblast Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/bioblast-pharma-orpn-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-81.html.

Bioblast Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORPN)

Bioblast Pharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of clinically meaningful therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product candidate is Trehalose intravenous 90mg/mL solution, a protein stabilizer and autophagy enhancer for the treatment of patients with oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Bioblast Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioblast Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.