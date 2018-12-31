Bioblast Pharma (ORPN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.81

Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:ORPN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bioblast Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.
Bioblast Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORPN)
Bioblast Pharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of clinically meaningful therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product candidate is Trehalose intravenous 90mg/mL solution, a protein stabilizer and autophagy enhancer for the treatment of patients with oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
