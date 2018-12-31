Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00003658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Escodex and Graviex. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $989,489.00 and approximately $9,748.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00058956 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00036754 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.02299272 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00001642 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 7,226,306 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Escodex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

