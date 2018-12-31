Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $69.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 41.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $6,620.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.02106706 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00449274 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028800 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010302 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00022163 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007694 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

