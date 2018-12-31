Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.15 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $37.15 million and $74,987.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00047748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.01540436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00349637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00142001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008940 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028801 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 20,524,490 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

