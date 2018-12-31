Bitok Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (BITOK)

Bitok (CURRENCY:BITOK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Bitok has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitok has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitok coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002750 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitok

Bitok is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bitok’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Bitok’s official Twitter account is @bitokonline. The official website for Bitok is bitok.online.

Bitok Coin Trading

Bitok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

