Bitspace Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (BSX)

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded 81.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Bitspace has a total market capitalization of $6,667.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitspace has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitspace coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005497 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitspace

Bitspace (BSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,381,997 coins. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitspace’s official website is bit-space.io.

Buying and Selling Bitspace

Bitspace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitspace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitspace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

