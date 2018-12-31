BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, November 12th.

In other news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,312.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $762,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,508.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $203,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $231,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $230,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.98. 12,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

