BlackRock Inc. Has $136.72 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of Medpace worth $136,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 57.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,087.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $65.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.07 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Medpace’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

