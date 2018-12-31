BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,839,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,807 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.55% of LGI Homes worth $134,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $221,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.26.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on LGI Homes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/blackrock-inc-raises-holdings-in-lgi-homes-inc-lgih.html.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.