Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,080,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $371,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,080,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 204.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 606,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3,309.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 556,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $14,794,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 42.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 287,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Leonard W. Cotton bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $101,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,036.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $28,153.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 79,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,211 shares of company stock worth $251,423. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.06 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/blackstone-mortgage-trust-inc-bxmt-holdings-lifted-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.