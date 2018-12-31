Blue Apron (APRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.12. Blue Apron shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 30488 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.02 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.16.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.39%. The business had revenue of $150.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lainie Cooney sold 31,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $34,217.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $165,332.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,446 shares of company stock valued at $618,121 in the last 90 days. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter worth about $2,259,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 216.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,982 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 7.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,162,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 285.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 3.2% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,153,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 127,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc engages in making home cooking accessible. It involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

