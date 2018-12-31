BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,246 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 92.3% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,209.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Citigroup raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.19.

CAT opened at $125.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

