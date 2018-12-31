BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,120 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after purchasing an additional 460,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,321,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,276 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,253,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 267,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 5,940.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,850 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

In other Glu Mobile news, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 39,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $322,815.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,132.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,808 shares of company stock worth $2,903,494. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.42.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.14 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Glu Mobile to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-has-252000-stake-in-glu-mobile-inc-gluu.html.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.