Boeing Co (BA) Position Trimmed by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $316.38 on Monday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $394.28. The company has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

