BP plc (BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BP plc (LON:BP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 630.63 ($8.24).

Several research firms recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on BP from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of BP opened at GBX 502.90 ($6.57) on Monday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Helge Lund bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £2,958,000 ($3,865,150.92). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 53 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £306.87 ($400.98). Insiders have acquired 600,176 shares of company stock worth $295,894,572 in the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

