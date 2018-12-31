Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) versus Endava (DAVA) Head to Head Survey

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $3.68 million 47.36 -$2.99 million N/A N/A Endava $293.10 million 4.37 $25.55 million $0.71 34.01

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -100.05% -457.90% -95.04% Endava N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bright Mountain Media and Endava, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Endava 0 4 2 0 2.33

Endava has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Summary

Endava beats Bright Mountain Media on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also sells various products, including watches, clocks, apparels, and accessories through its Websites, e-commerce distributor portals, and retail locations. In addition, it owns Daily Engage Media, an advertisement network that offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

