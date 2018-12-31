Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Receives $45.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.53.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

EAT traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.02. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $611,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $90,169.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,460.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,449,000 after acquiring an additional 601,077 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $23,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 1,919.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after buying an additional 487,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after buying an additional 365,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Brinker International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after buying an additional 365,235 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

