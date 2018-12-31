Bristow Group (BRS) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) shares rose 16.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 1,109,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 729,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

BRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristow Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.80 million. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristow Group Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,726,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,726,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,514 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/bristow-group-brs-stock-price-up-16-3.html.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRS)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.