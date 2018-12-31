Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (HAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report sales of $5.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.97 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $5.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $23.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.83 billion to $24.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $27.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

HAL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,120,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $57.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $232,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $292,373. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,597,032,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,597,032,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,999,184 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,350,708,000 after buying an additional 313,663 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,776,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,006,000 after buying an additional 3,932,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,166,419 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $736,285,000 after buying an additional 3,586,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

