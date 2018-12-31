Brokerages Expect Aramark (ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28 billion. Aramark posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $16.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $16.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Foss bought 92,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $3,004,627.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,679,407 shares in the company, valued at $54,513,551.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,914.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Aramark by 985.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Aramark by 236.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 26.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,854. Aramark has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following business segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

