Brokerages Expect Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Water Resources an industry rank of 87 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.30 million, a PE ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.23. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 233.33%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.