Brokerages Expect Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. CL King began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,340. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 396.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 173,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.