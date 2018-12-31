Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Target Price at $38.14

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 1,329,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 102,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $2,908,412.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,079,917 shares of company stock valued at $107,205,569. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,460.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 120,573 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 772,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.