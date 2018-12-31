Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Target Price at $1,988.42

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,988.42 ($25.98).

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBY. HSBC lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Burberry Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,395 ($31.29) to GBX 2,536 ($33.14) in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.92) target price (up previously from GBX 1,650 ($21.56)) on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,735.50 ($22.68) on Friday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,481.50 ($19.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,024 ($26.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Matthew Key bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,714 ($22.40) per share, with a total value of £19,711 ($25,755.91).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.