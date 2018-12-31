Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) PT at $3,168.33

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,168.33 ($41.40).

A number of research firms recently commented on IMB. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,920 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of IMB stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,377 ($31.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,166,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 2,447 ($31.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($51.70).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 65.46 ($0.86) per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,394 ($31.28) per share, for a total transaction of £129,060.54 ($168,640.45).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

