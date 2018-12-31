Brokerages Set Severn Trent Plc (SVT) Price Target at $2,110.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,110 ($27.57).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

LON SVT traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,815.50 ($23.72). 214,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,575 ($33.65).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a GBX 37.35 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

