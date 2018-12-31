Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Price Target at $18.41

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.41 ($21.41).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

