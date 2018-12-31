Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) PT at $290.76

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.76.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,686,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,682,000 after purchasing an additional 336,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,617,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,933,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,203. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $191.70 and a 52 week high of $322.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

