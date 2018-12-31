Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,514 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

