Brown & Brown (BRO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brown & Brown's compelling portfolio with an impressive growth trajectory is driven by its organic as well as inorganic initiatives. Plus, a solid capital position drives it well for long-term growth. A sturdy performance is boosting cash flow, which should help the company deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, an increased financial leverage and exposure to currency exchange rate fluctuations are headwinds for the stock. Also, a heavy dependence on limited clients for commission revenues raises caution. Moreover, escalating expenses are likely to hurt the company’s margins.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRO. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 215,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Brown & Brown by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

