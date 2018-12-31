BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 6,004.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,647,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,715,000 after buying an additional 911,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,454,000 after buying an additional 171,620 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,076,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,494,000 after buying an additional 563,539 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,915,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,793,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,276,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $46,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,406.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/bwx-technologies-inc-bwxt-shares-bought-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group.html.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.