Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Volume Tops $142,249.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $129.92 million and $142,249.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.01229974 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017136 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007241 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00001164 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, cfinex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Cryptohub, OKEx, HitBTC, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

