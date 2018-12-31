Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Receives $28.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several research firms recently commented on COG. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

COG traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,639,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,614. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,588,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,071,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,016 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2,315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,035,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,968,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $261,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,743,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,410,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

