Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSIQ. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cascend Securities upgraded Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $838.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.50. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $767.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 467.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

