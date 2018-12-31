Capitala Finance (CPTA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

CPTA stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.16. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,607,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,919 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

