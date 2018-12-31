Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $19.98 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Cryptomate, Coinbe and Bithumb. In the last week, Cardano has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00059073 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00036938 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015837 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.02327555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001669 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00049138 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Upbit, DragonEX, Coinnest, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Binance, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, ABCC, Exmo, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, Indodax, OKEx, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

