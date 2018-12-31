Career Education Corp. (CECO) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CECO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research started coverage on Career Education in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.49 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

In other Career Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 16,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $231,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Career Education during the third quarter worth $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the third quarter worth $193,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the second quarter worth $226,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Career Education by 171.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Career Education by 33.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

CECO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,954. Career Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.55 million, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Career Education had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Career Education will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

