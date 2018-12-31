Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Carter’s worth $45,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Pulver bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.10 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,911.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $2,444,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,925. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. Cowen set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Shares of CRI opened at $81.51 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail stores and e-commerce sites. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales of its products to wholesale accounts.

