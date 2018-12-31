Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $34.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,378.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

