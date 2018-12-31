Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.33. The stock had a trading volume of 210,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after purchasing an additional 534,451 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.