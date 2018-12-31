Centaure (CEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,700.00

Centaure (CURRENCY:CEN) traded up 765.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Centaure has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,700.00 worth of Centaure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaure has traded up 182.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaure token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00057589 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00109355 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006971 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000994 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Centaure Profile

CEN is a token. Centaure’s total supply is 34,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Centaure is /r/Centaure and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Centaure’s official Twitter account is @CentaureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centaure is medium.com/@centauretoken. Centaure’s official website is centaure.io.

Centaure Token Trading

Centaure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaure using one of the exchanges listed above.

