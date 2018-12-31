Centene Corp (CNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.76.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $114.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Centene has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $148.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $308,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Centene by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

