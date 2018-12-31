Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Holdings Trimmed by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 122,011 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,567,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $864,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,700 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $23,479,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $25,250,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $25,349,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 187.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,443,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after buying an additional 940,695 shares during the period.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

