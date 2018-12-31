Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,519 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 84.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE CDAY opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 4,396,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $152,565,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,953,737 shares of company stock valued at $174,328,418 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/ceridian-hcm-holding-inc-cday-shares-sold-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.