Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (CGH) Insider Buys £67,500 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,200.71).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 21st, Martin Andersson purchased 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,680.13).

On Thursday, December 27th, Martin Andersson purchased 125,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,000.39).

CGH opened at GBX 29.25 ($0.38) on Monday. Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

