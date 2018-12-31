Chemed Co. (CHE) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chemed were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after purchasing an additional 95,790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,586,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 370.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Chemed in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.00.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.23, for a total value of $1,744,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,722,690.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,662 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,153 in the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $279.13 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $242.40 and a 52 week high of $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. Chemed had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/chemed-co-che-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.